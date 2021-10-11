National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is delightful to his longtime friend Ali Buken alias Nubian Li after making his relationship with his wife official.

While giving his speech at the wedding, Bobi Wine was so thankful to Nubian Li saying that he has brought life in him and as well landed him in a lot of trouble.

He narrated that if it was not for Nubian Li’s positivity, he wouldn’t have contested in the Kyadondo East MP 2017 by-election which he won with a landslide victory.

He further explained that all the challenges he faced in the recently concluded 2021 presidential elections was because of Nubian Li who encouraged and gave him the green light to taste the deep waters of contesting for the top office in the country.

Bobi Wine noted that Nubian Li has always wanted to legalize his marriage for a long while but always faced a few challenges and ended up postponing the arrangements.

It’s until the recent scare he faced in the political arena that he got up and decided to hold a lavish wedding.

Bobi also thanked Salha Mutoni wife for being very strict on Nubian Li and thag if it was not for her, Nubian Li would have been a different person.

He poured his heart out explaining the good things Nubian Li has done for him and thanked him for being available in every situation to the extent that when he annoys his brothers, they report to him.

Bobi Wine also thanked Nubian Li for giving him the honor to be a best man for the first time ever since he got married 10 years ago.