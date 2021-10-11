Renown city pastor Irene Manjeri, the senior pastor of Bethel Healing Centre Church allegedly wants to end her relationship with her long-term lover over infidelity.

The Bethel Healing Church leader teportedly contemplates quitting her 27-year relationship after her husband brought new kids to their home.

Reports reveal that her husband brought three children at home, each from a different mother, something that made her lose her cool.

Rumors have it that this is not the first time the love of her life has brought children from different women to their home.

Since the reports are still developing, we will keep you updated when more information is available.