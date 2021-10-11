Popular Kenyan business woman-turned-socialite Vera Sidika and hubby Brown Mauzo treated their guests to a pink themed baby shower.

The celebrated Kenyan couple expect to welcome their first baby girl in a few days to come.

Vera Sidika turned up at the set venue decked in a hot pink, off the shoulder dress, looking smart and ready for the party.

The businesswoman and influencer shared glimpses of moments from the ceremony through a series of videos on her Instagram, leaving her followers fanatazing.

Read Also: Brown Mauzo sends sweet message to wife Vera Sidika as she turns 32

The soon-to-be parents have been informing fans through social media about every single thing of their pregnancy journey.

Recently, before holding her baby shower, Vera took to her Insta-stories to narrate that she hates surprise baby showers since she is a perfectionist.

She loves seeing or taking part in the staging of any event that concerns her.