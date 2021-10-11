Sheilah Gashumba is one of the biggest social media influencers in Uganda and she says that Shs10m is way below her standards for a music gig.

Using her largely followed social media platforms, Sheilah Gashumba uses her influence to promote different brands and companies.

She has influenced for some of the biggest artistes on the continent from East Africa, to South Africa, and majorly West Africa.

Many people have always questioned why she does not extensively promote many Ugandan singers but she believes it is the issue of payment.

To get her on your promotion team is not easy as you would need to punch above the Shs10m price for her services, per month.

Last week, Sheilah revealed how she charges above Shs10m for gigs and recently rejected an offer from a top brand that failed to raise above that price tag.

I have a lot of contracts but I can’t work for 10m to promote a song. Influencing needs time and effort, that’s very little for someone like me. Sheilah Gashumba

Even with that price, she added, one would need to have good music because Sheilah does not want to attach her brand to mediocrity.