The president of Uganda Bloggers Association Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess has responded to fresh charges by Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex who dragged him to CID over Danz Kumapeesa murder.

Speaking to Spark TV, Isma Olaxess scoffed at Abtex saying that the direction he took to drag him to CID for investigations into the murder of producer Daniel Mukisa alias Danz Kumapeesa is just a way of trying to seek clout since he has nothing to do.

The confident Isma Olaxess says that since music concerts were suspended, Abtex began to do things to stay relevant in media like trying to sweet-talk Maama Fina live on TV.

He added that when Abtex failed to win Maama Fiina, he has now jumped on to the Danz Kumapeesa viral video but he is certain that he cannot implicated by the 8-seconds clip where he is being linked to the murder of the then 23-year-old producer.

With the case is still at CID headquarters, investigations are ongoing in order to bring the main suspects to book.