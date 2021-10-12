In a letter addressed to The Director CID, Kampala on 11th October, 2021, Abtex issues a formal complaint against Isma Olaxess for allegedly being behind the death of the late Danz Kumapeesa.

How Danz Kumapeesa died

Danz Kumapeesa, real name Daniel Mukisa, was attacked and clobbered on 4th June, 2017 by unknown people while returning to his home.

The 23-year-old producer spent months in ICU at Nsambya Hospital before being discharged in September as his family was unable to foot the hospital bill.

Despite remaining under the watch of a specialist, Danz Kumapeesa breathed his last on Saturday 7th October, 2017 and was buried on 9th October.

Danz kumapeesa (RIP)

Circumstances surrounding his death sent a wave of fear across the entertainment industry as several people started pointing fingers, but nobody was ever legally charged for the producer’s death.

Isma Olaxess’ viral video

In a video that went viral on social media a week ago, renown music critic Ibrahim Tusubira a.k.a Isma Olaxess a.k.a Jajja Ichuli was heard linking himself to the murder of late music producer Danz Kumapeesa.

The video shows Isma Olaxess claiming to have been part of his murder but the renown music critics denied the allegations linking him to the murder of the late music producer a few days later.

In his defense, Olaxess noted that the video was doctored by those who wish him bad and he challenged the person who “edited” the viral video to produce the full clip and share it with the public.

He scoffed at whoever is behind the clip saying it is cheap propaganda which has no effect on him because he di not know Danz Kumapeesa in person. He then apologized to the late producer’s family.

The Letter issued by Abtex in full below

The late Dan Mukisa was a popular music producer in the Ugandan Music Art Industry. About four years ago the late Dan Mukisa was murdered in cold blood by unknown people from his home in Busabala village, Makindye division, Kampala district. Matters were reported to Busabala police station and to-date no person has been held responsible. Abbey Musinguzi a.k.a Abtex Last week one Tusubira Ibrahim alias Isima Olaxess through social media on Galaxy FM 100.2 boasted on how the late Mukisa Dan alias Kumapeesa was killed in his know and nothing the relatives and the government can do to arrest the gang that killed him. Being a person in the same industry and more so a responsible citizen of my nation, I have come up leading our other friends in the industry to protest to the authority to bring the murderers to the courts of law. So our appeal is that Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isima Olaxess be summoned and tell Ugandans how Mukisa Dan Kumapeesa was murdered.