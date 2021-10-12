Musician Aziz Azion, real name Aziz Mukasa, has announced that when the suspension on music concerts is lifted, he will stage a “One Decade Concert” marking 10 years of music.

The 37-year-old singer disclosed that entrance to the show will go for Shs1m at a venue he will announce sometime later after settling most of the issues needed for the concert to move on smoothly.

He explained that he was supposed to hold the concert in 2019 but due to some unavoidable issues, he postponed it to 2020.

In 2020 still, the concert failed to take place following the outbreak of Covid-19 which that struck the whole world causing a standstill to many businesses.

I miss my fans a lot and performing for them. You know me when it comes to live music. When the suspension on events and bars is lifted, I will hold a Shs1m concert for my fans. The concert will be dubbed “One Decade Concert” marking ten years of music. Aziz Azion

He promised that whoever turns up for his concert, will have fun and entertainment to the maximum to quench their thirst for live music.