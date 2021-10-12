The Worship House, Nansana church pastor Wilson Bugembe is dominating the headlines again after a photo of himself and his supposed lover going viral on social media.

The photo making rounds on social media shows the yet to be unidentified lady alleged to be a Canadian gospel enthusiast showing off a ring on her finger with Bugembe seated right besides her.

Rumors making rounds indicate that Pastor Bugembe proposed to the lady in question and they are set to take the next step in their journey towards holy matrimony.

Often, the renown city pstor and singer has revealed how he has tried and failed at relationships, over and over gain, due to different reasons.

Earlier this year, however, rumors started flying in the entertainment gossip corridors revealing how he was planning wedding preparations with the D-day set for not later than December 2021.

“It is only known to a few of us but he is preparing his introduction ceremony. She will be in the country in October this year. The relationship started last year will be sealed in January,” a source revealed earlier this year.

Bugembe has not yet commented on the new photo making rounds and the online in-laws are already spilling the tea as we await for the confirmation from the pastor.

Fingers crossed!