It is not yet a full year since Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman officially started dating but they have already thought about marriage and she wants to introduce him to her father.

Singer Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba only went public about their relationship earlier this year after the latter called it quits with Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan.

She has since seemed very comfortable and settled in her new relationship with Rickman who as well looks to be in a happy place.

During a YouTube chat on her channel, Sheilah noted how Rickman already introduced her to his parents.

The socialite and brand influencer then noted how she also feels ready to introduce the Bango singer to her father Frank Gashumba.

I must surely introduce my boyfriend to my Daddy one of these days. I love and appreciate Rickman. He already introduced me to his parents and I am also thinking of how I will approach my Daddy on this. Sheilah Gashumba

Of all her ex-lovers, not many (if any) have managed to officially meet Frank Gashumba and Rickman must count himself a lucky man.

He will need to cross the river when he gets there, however. We wish them well.