OS Suna issued an apology to Weasel for saying that the Goodlyfe Crew began the accusations that he is a witch doctor many years ago after their fallout.

In a series of recent interviews, OS Suna has made it clear how Radio and Weasel started spreading rumors that he is a witch doctor.

OS Suna and the Goodlyfe Crew have not been in the best terms for a while and the fresh allegations only provoked the surviving member of the Goodlyfe duo even more.

It is reported that upon landing on an interview in which OS Suna accused the Goodlyfe of starting the baseless rumors, Weasel threatened to sue him over defamation.

It didn’t take long before Suna ran to his social media pages with an apology to Weasel and the Goodlyfe.

At such a time when we are perfecting our aim of eliminating defamation and character assassination by irresponsible journalists, it’s needless for us to be used by the media houses in their competition for news. I therefore Take this opportunity to apologize to my brother Weasel and the Good life at large fkr saying that they started this “oli mulogo” slogan against me. It’s so human to apologise to someone when you hurt them. OS Suna

All this comes a few days since three Sanyuka TV journalists and renown music critic Isma Olaxess were released on bail after being charged with offensive communication against OS Suna.

OS Suna ensured that the journalists were thrown in jail for defaming him and labeling him a “witch doctor.”

This thing called life does go around, doesn’t it?