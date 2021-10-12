Talented guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer Aziz Mukasa alias Aziz Azion has disregarded Emmanuel Suna a.k.a Os Suna’s recent claims that he introduced him into the music business.
Speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Azion Azion explained that at the time he met Suna, he was already an established instrumentalist who used to play drums at events.
Aziz revealed that they have been close friends working together for quite a long time and that before he started active music, he consulted Os Suna.
Aziz Azion further revealed that he met Suna performing karaoke. He added that he is glad that Suna is a good person who wishes others well.
On a positive note, Aziz Azion admited that Os Suna is one of his idols that he admired while joining active music.
I begun being a superstar when I was still an instrumentalist before I even met Suna. I have worked with Os Suna for a long time. So I met him when he was still doing Karoke at pubs in Kampala. In fact, he was among the first people to play other people’s songs at partys something similar to what Henry Mayanja does.
So when I met him through that I was impressed by his works and I can proudly tell that Os Suna is one of my idols. The next time I met him was at Kato Lubwama’s theatre as he was playing the piano and I was playing the guitar.
But to set the record striaght, Os Suna did not introduce me to the music industry. When I got impressed by his singing voice, I consulted him about how he does it so and politely enough he helped and he is a well wisher.Aziz Azion