Talented guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer Aziz Mukasa alias Aziz Azion has disregarded Emmanuel Suna a.k.a Os Suna’s recent claims that he introduced him into the music business.

Speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV, Azion Azion explained that at the time he met Suna, he was already an established instrumentalist who used to play drums at events.

Aziz revealed that they have been close friends working together for quite a long time and that before he started active music, he consulted Os Suna.

Aziz Azion further revealed that he met Suna performing karaoke. He added that he is glad that Suna is a good person who wishes others well.

On a positive note, Aziz Azion admited that Os Suna is one of his idols that he admired while joining active music.