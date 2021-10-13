Former NTV journalist-cum-politician Joel Ssenyonyi and wife Febress Nagawa Ssenyonyi welcomed a bouncing baby girl on Wednesday 13th October, 2021.

Joel Ssenyonyi and his lover Febress Nagawa were joined in holy matrimonial at a scientific wedding on 27th June, 2020.

It didn’t take long before Febress appeared in public with a bulged tummy, leading to reports of how the couple was expecting twins.

On Wednesday morning, Joel Ssenyonyi revealed the good news of his wife’s safe delivery’s through social media.

On his Facebook page, the NUP leader expressed his joy with a photo of himself holding the new bundle of joy whom he named Gianna.

Welcome to the world my baby girl Gianna (Gianna means God is gracious). Indeed, Katonda yabadde mweno ensonga. Joel Ssenyonyi

Congratulations to the couple!