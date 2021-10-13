As more artistes seek the exit route from record labels, Karole Kasita is looking for the entrance and is willing to take the deal, if offered, from a serious record label.

Karole Namulindwa Kasita joined the music industry many years ago but only got her breakthrough over three years ago.

Her 2018 hit single dubbed “Yaka” opened the doors for her and she has never looked back since as she has topped music charts and gained the much desired fame.

With all the success achieved thus far, Karole Kasita is not ready to sit back and relax. She is in studio working on more project for the future.

Just like many other solo artistes, however, she goes through a lot to promote her music, a burden which she believes would be eased if she joined a music label.

While speaking on the Galaxy FM’s Zzina Access Twitter Space session on Wednesday night, the Binyuma singer said she would gladly take a deal if presented by any serious record label.

If a record label approached me wanting to sign me, I would take the deal because it would take away the big load off my back. But it has to be a very serious record label. Karole Kasita

Karole Kasita also opened up on her future plans and hinted on a possible music album in the near future if everything works according to plan.

“Music albums are needed especially now that music is being sold online. We all have plans and sometimes they don’t work out but I am planning on a n album in future,” Karole added.

Sounds like good news for her fans, doesn’t it? Bring it on Karole!