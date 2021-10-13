Bethel Healing Centre Church senior pastor Nalongo Irene Manjeri Kantongole has confirmed that her relationship with her husband Dr. Vincent Katongole is bound to end in golden premium tears anytime soon.

Nalongo Irene Manjeri confirmed the reports of their break up after learning that her husband with whom she has been in a relationship for 21 years is planning to get married to another woman.

Speaking to Spark TV through a phone call interview, Irene Manjeri regretted the time she has spent with Dr. Katongole. She said that he wasted a lot of her time despite her giving birth to a set of twins for him.

Manjeri also said that she heard rumors making rounds about how her husband and his new lover were planning to end her life so that they could easily move on with their wedding plans without interruptions.

She further explained that ever since she started getting threats from her husband, she started sleeping with an AK-47 rifle by her side for protection.

She also revealed that the threats she has been receiving is the reason why she does not appear in public places without security detail to guard her.