Pastor Wilson Bugembe, the senior pastor at The Worship House, Nansana has cleared the air about rumors making rounds alleging that he got engaged to someone’s daughter over the weekend.

Pastor Bugembe trashed the rumors of getting engaged after photos of him and his supposed lover rocked the internet with the lady showing off her ‘engagement’ ring.

In his defense, Bugembe explained that the lady he appeared in the photo with is just one of his many female friends and that she is in a relationship with a white lover.

She is married to a white but she hails from Nansana. So when she hosted me to a dinner I asked her to show the public that she is married to someone but I was shocked to find that the photo went viral. Pastor Wilson Bugembe

The “Katonda” singer maintained that the lady in the photo is just her close friend but also disclosed that he will be revealing the love of his life when the right time comes.