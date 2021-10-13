New photos showing Sanyuka TV presenters Isaac Kayz Kawalya and Mildred Tracy too close to each other have sparked off dating rumors.

The media circles have gradually turned into a dating site of sorts over the years if we are to go by the number of relationships that have been birthed at different media stations.

From Next Media, to Vision Group, and Nation Media Group, among others, all have been breeding grounds for several romantic relationships between media personalities.

The latest couple that could be joining the ever-growing list is that of Sanyuka TV presenters Isaac Kayz Kawalya and Mildred Tracy.

Isaac Kayz presents the controversial Morning Express show as Mildred Tracy presents the She Talk show on Sanyuka TV. The two are believed to be romantically involved with each other.

On Tuesday, Kayz – who is fresh out of jail following the scuffle with singer OS Suna – shared romantic photos in which he appears with Mildred Tracy.

In the photos, Mildred – the former Miss Uganda Beach Beauty 2018/19 – buttons Kayz’s shirt and the unapologetic presenter returns the favor by fastening the straps of her high heels.

Kayz has for long managed to keep his relationships out of the media after being exposed by his ex-lover Betty Bettina Ssengoba after their bitter break up several months ago.

Has he finally found a new soulmate? Time will tell, but for now, take a gaze at the new photos: