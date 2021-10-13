Spark TV presenter Precious Remmie a.k.a Ray P will forever remember 11th October 2021 as a good day in her life after her lover proposed to her.

On Tuesday evening, Precious Remmie was treated to a surprise engagement party organised by her lover only identified as Raymond.

According to close friends, Remmie and Raymond have been dating for quite a while now despite keeping it away from the prying eyes of the media.

In recent weeks, there has been a confusion about Ray P’s love life after she appeared in certain romantic photos with celebrated Ugandan actor Ahmed Lubowa.

The photos arose rumors indicating how the mother of one was in love with Lubowa despite both of them declining to confirm the gossip.

It is believed that it is from such pressure that Raymond decided to mark his territory by putting a ring on Precious Remmie’s finger on Tuesday.

The surprise event was attended by the journalist’s close friends including Spice Diana, Aziz Azion, among several others.

Ray P confirmed the good news of her engagement through social media where she thanked God for making her day.

She also thanked her lover whom she referred to as her “cocktail” for bringing so much joy in her life as she expressed her gratitude.

This is the day that the Lord has done. Thank You My Cocktail for bringing so much joy in my life am grateful, he put a ring on it. Thank You God. Precious Remmie

Congratulations to the couple!