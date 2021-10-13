Comedian Hannington Bugingo has spoken out about fellow comedian Hassan Ssenyonjo alias Bujingo Kaberenge’s illness saying they wanted to help him but he was not cooperative.

Hannington Bugingo, the president of Uganda Commedians Association explained that the fraternity wanted to help Bujingo Kaberenge on several occasions to treat his illness while still at an early stage but he always dodged and turned them down.

He narrated that they planned over four times to take Bujingo Kaberenge to Mulago hospital for an operation when his illness had not yet turned cancerous but he foxed.

Having made their efforts useless, they decided to let him be and move on with life until last year when he again appeared in media crying for financial help to be treated.

Apparently, Bujingo Kaberenge needs Shs27M to undergo a second surgery on his private parts as his kidneys got damaged.

He is scheduled to get treatment from AgaKhan Hospital in Nairobi but at the moment he lacks funds to support his cause and has on several grounds pleaded with well-wishers to come to his rescue.

His state has worsened and he recently appeared in the news showing how blood and urine freely flows out of his private parts.