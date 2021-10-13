Renown city model Doreen Kabareebe says no one has a right to dictate her dress code however indecently dressed she may step out of her home.

Doreen Kabareebe stressed her point while appearing on Galaxy FM where she was invited to share views about dating someone who dresses indecently.

In her opinion, Kabareebe noted that when she is dressing to step out, she personally dresses for herself and rather not to impress anyone.

She also revealed that she dresses according to how comfortable she feels emphasing that no man, whether they are dating or not, has a right to dictate her dress code.

Doreen Kabareebe who turned up for the talk show dressed in a skimpy outfit added that she did so because she knew she was going to a place full of men and needed to attract attention from them.