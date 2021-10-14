As their friendship continues to grow stronger, Bebe Cool has offered Jose Chameleone a chance to record at his Gagamel Studios.

Since the Range Rover saga, Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool have rekindled their old bromance and they roll like twins everywhere they go these days.

From having Chameleone’s back when the whole world ridiculed him, Bebe has now given him a leeway to record from his well equipped Gagamel studios.

Chameleone, who rescheduled the release of his “I Am Joseph” album, will now be able to record audio and visuals using the equipment and personnel at Bebe’s establishment.

The reports from close associates further note that the Leone Island boss will not have to pay a single coin and he can make usage of the offer whenever he feels like.

Chameleone doesn’t have to pay at my studio. He doesn’t have to book. Whenever he wants, he can just call and say, I am coming. All you need is a video director who will work hand in hand with my studio manager. You don’t have to pay. Bebe Cool

Sounds good!