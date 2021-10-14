Black Market Records announced parting ways with Victor Kamenyo on Monday, ten months since the local rapper joined the record label.

Victor Kamenyo, real name Derrick Katongole, signed a managerial contract with the US based Black Market Records in early December 2020.

The terms of agreement were never made public but the rapper seemed very pleased to have joined an established record label, with hope of revamping his career.

It did not even take a year before BMR terminated the contract as announced in a press notice released on Monday 11th October, 2021.

Reports claim that Kamenyo got into a rift with BMR over promotion and management of his music and brand respectively.

Read Also: Victor Kamenyo hospitalized after attack prior to Local Government elections

According to BMR’s General Manager Kisame Shadrack, the Sacramento based music record label ended relations with the rapper and will no longer be responsible for any of his operations.

This comes at the back of a heated battle between other former BMR singers including Nina Roz, and Bruno K who have in past months exposed the label’s dirty linen.

Below is the letter in full:

October 11, 2021

RE: TERMINATION OF CONTRACT WITH KATONGOLE DERICK

As per the conversation between Katongole Derick & Kisame Shadrack it is agreed that from today October 11, 2021 going forward the ongoing contract between Black Market Records (the label) and Katongole Derick P/K/A Victor Kamenyo (the artist) is terminated and there shall be no more operations between the label and the artist.

The label shall no longer indulge in any process as regards the artist’s music. That is to say, production, distribution, publishing and music administration. The artist is free to work with anyone they see fit and continue with his career as they wish.

It has been a great pleasure working with you this past one year. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Sincerely

Kim Bush

Black Market Records GM