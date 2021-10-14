Singer-turned-presidential adivsor Catherine Kusasira is reported to have sold off her Land Cruiser V8 Toyota that was gifted to her by State House in 2019.

The singer is said to have reached the extent of selling her gift from State House as she chokes on huge debts accumulated over a long period of time.

The “Nkola Ya Taxi” singer is rumored to have sold off her vehicle to Kubeera Motors at Shs180m according to information availed by Dembe FM presenter Kasuku.

It is not yet clear why Kusasira had to sell off her ride at a cheaper price compared to the market price of the car.

It should be remembered that before Kusasira held her 2019 concert, she had allegedly staked the car to events promoter Balaam Barugahara that incase the concert flopped, he would instead use the car to pay off the debts.

Fortunately, the concert registered a good turn up and she got to keep her car.