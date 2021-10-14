Bethel Healing Centre Church senior Pastor, Nalongo Irene Manjeri has asked young men who are using this period of her break-up with her husband Dr. Vincent Katongole to stop inboxing her.

Nalongo Irene Manjeri said she was overwhelmed by the numerous messages from different men asking to fill the void that her husband left after they broke up.

The 51-year-old pastor maintained her stand saying she does not need a man at the moment and that she can survive without one.

She noted that she does not want to indulge in another relationship drama since she has grown children who are seeing whatever is going on.

Men who calling and texting me please stop wasting my data and my time. Am no longer interested in any man. I can survive without a man. You can see that the age that I have needs to be respected and not taken for granted. I have grown up children so I do not want to tarnish my reputation. Pastor Irene Manjeri

Pastor Manjeri’s break up story with Dr. Katongole came to light following a leaked a voicenote from the pastor based in Canada alleging how her husband had sired three children from three different women.

She further explained that Dr. Katongole and his new lover were planning to end her life in order to have a peaceful marriage which forced her to gp public about the situation.