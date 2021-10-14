On Wednesday 13th October, 2021, Ugandan singer Buka Chimey, real name Musolo David, gave his life to Christ and got baptised in Mulungo.

Buka Chimey is the brains behind songs like Beer After Beer, Economy Togilaba, Twaremana, Siri Nyoko, Ebiluma Abayaye, among others.

He was baptized by submersion by Truth Sets Free Ministries (TSFM) Servant Hillary M at the popular Mulungo site.

Upon being baptised, Buka revealed that he decided to give his life to God for personal reasons. He also urged other believers to follow suit.

The singer, while speaking to Blizz.co.ug, maintained that getting baptized has not stopped him from entertaining his fans and will continue dropping new music.

I was baptized but I can still sing for my fans. I will continue giving them good music as I also serve and get closer to my Lord. God is always necessary in everyone’s life. Buka Chimey

He joins a host of other renown celebrities who have been baptized in recent months including Nina Roz.