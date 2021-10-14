Uganda and Tanzania link up yet again as Uganda’s Hajarah Namukwaya Diana a.k.a Spice Diana features WCB songstress Zuchu, real name Zuhura Othman Soud, on “Upendo”.

When Zuchu was introduced to the top music scene by Diamond Platnumz in April 2020, East Africa was eager to know what was so special about her.

Fast forward to today, she is a top female diva in the region with a couple of African bangers including the mega hit song Sukari.

Comparisons have already been drawn between her and some of the female artistes she found on the scene in music terms.

Fashion-wise, she seems to have picked great inspiration from Source Management songstress Spice Diana.

The two linked up a couple of months ago and hit studio to record a new collaboration which their fans have always yearned for.

In the new song dubbed “Upendo” (loosely translated as “Love”), Spice and Zuchu share their love experiences.

The song is sang majorly in Swahili which makes it easier to grasp for the wider East African community and the groovy beat will have you dancing even if you don’t understand the lyrics.

Zuchu’s trademark voice wrapped around the perfectly arranged lyrics give the melody you will want to enjoy over and over again.

Last year, Spice Diana revealed how 2021 would be dedicated to East African collabos and she has so far achieved that after songs with Harmonize, DJ Seven, Mbosso, and now Zuchu.

Watch the “Upendo” video below: