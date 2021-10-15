Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Abdul Mulaasi was recently thumped while in Mutukula where artists have been thronging to perform for their fans.

Abdul Mulaasi confirmed the reports but declined to mention what exactly sparked off the fight between him and the person with whom he was involved in the fight.

Speaking an in interview on Urban TV, the “Swimming Pool” singer, who seemed shocked after learning that the information had already spread concerning, said he forgave the person who beat him up.

He narrated that they held a closed-door meeting and ironed out their differences in which the offender pleaded to be forgiven because if he had been reported, he would lose his job.

Abdul Mulaasi, who is still nursing injuries stressed that he was paid to foot the medical bills and some more money for more treatment.

Mulaasi, however, still contemplates on whether to drag the violent man to the courts of law because when he was at police, more evidence showing how the person in question has been mistreating different individuals was brought forward.

