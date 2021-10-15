Born 28th October, 2001, Baby Gloria will be turning twenty on Wednesday and she wants vacations and land titles to be included in her gift pack.

At 19-years-old, Ugandan singer Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo a.k.a Baby Gloria is a brand ambassador for some of the reputable cosmetics and house hold brands in Uganda.

The Gloria’s Heart Charity Ministry CEO owns a car which was gifted to her in May 2020 and now she wants a plot of land as she adds a year onto her age.

Through social media, Baby Gloria opened up on the type of gifts she wants for her 20th birthday which is slated for Wednesday 28th October, 2021.

Cash, mobile money, plots of land, plus vacations appear on the list of gifts Gloria desires as she leaves the teen stage of life.

It’s my birth-month. Real birthday is on the 28th. So I welcome cash, mobile money, gifts, plots of land, vacations cause you’re gurl is grown now. Baby Gloria

Talk of a go-getter, young lady who knows what she wants and is not shy of letting the world know. If you are a secret admirer, maybe now is your time.

Hard luck Gloria!