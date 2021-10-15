Former Golden Band Production singer Catherine Kusasira has explained that she sold off her Land Cruiser V8 Toyota that was gifted to her by the Fountain of honor in order to win favor from the public.

The singer-turned-presidential advisor noted that for long, people have been looking at her with so much envy whenever she cruises the vehicle.

In an effort to get rid of all the bad energy and negativity, Kusasira decided to sell off the ride. She refuted rumors that clained hoe she let the ride go because of accumulated debts.

She also narrated that the car had caused her more problems than what people know. She revealed how she sometime back survived being lynched by angry people in Kalangala who vandalized the vehicle’s windows.

She noted that she was only saved from the angry mob by soldiers who helped her out of Kalangala district.

The “Sonyiwa Bano” singer further explained the car was also having mechanical defaults and at one moment, it broke down for a full month, something which forced her to get rid of it.

Reports further indicate that she sold off the car last week something which left some NRM members unhappy with the singer.

However, critics think the singer is just playing a stunt to grab the attention of the head of state.