Singer Yusuf Ssenabulya alias Roden Y Kabako has started constructing a building on the land which he won back from land grabbers in Busabala.

The last time we reported about Kabako, land grabbers had struck again and destroyed the fence he had enacted on his plot of land, putting it to the ground.

The good news at the moment is that the singer is constructing a building which will be turned into a shop on his land.

This time, Kabako is using heavy bricks that cannot be easily demolished and he expects the construction to be completed within two weeks.

The Team No Sleep singer explained that when the construction is done, he is going to be based in Busabala, running his shop which he intends to fill with household items.

Kabako’s new business venture will be his side hustle during the times he is not on stage giving energetic performances for his fans.

Congratsulations Kabako!