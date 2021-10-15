Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonyo alias Cindy Sanyu’s hubby Prynce Joel Atiku Okuyo is optimistic that their soon-to-be-held matrimonial ceremony will be the wedding of the year.

The elated Prynce Joel Atiku Okuyo hyped their wedding ceremony saying that they are planning to have their matrimonial journey celebrated as never seen before.

The two lovebirds are set to hold their wedding on December 4th, 2021 starting with Kwanjula in Serere where Cindy hails from, and then followed by the wedding in Kampala.

Read Also: Emmanuel Lwasa pledges free tents and sound at Cindy Sanyu’s kwanjula and wedding

While speaking in an interview, Prynce Joel Okuyo was full of praise for Cindy Sanyu saying she is very decent, respectful, and a good cook.

The two dated for six years till they decided to make their relationship official as they await to welcome their first child together.