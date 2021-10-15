Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has openly revealed that he does not think he will ever take part in politics again.

The singer reasoned that politics consumes a lot of money and for that reason, it will be so hard for him to contest again in any other elective position.

He stressed that since he was not voted in the past elections, he thinks he does not have the qualities that the public desire and that is why they voted for his opponents.

I don’t think I will contest again in 2026. First of all, politics requires a lot of money. Secondly, Ugandans have a kind of leadership that they want which they did not see in me. So if something fails, I do not glue or stick on it, I move onto the next thing. Jose Chameleone

He added that he won’t return to politics because people do not have to glue on one cause advising that if you try in one field and things fail to work out, you quit it and try your luck elsewhere.

When asked whether he has a sour relationship with Bobi Wine, he said they have no bad blood between them.