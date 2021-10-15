In new photos, Winnie Nwagi and Sheebah Karungi serve tonnes of side and under boobs, leaving little to imagination following the No Bra Day.

The ‘No Bra Day’ is an annual observance on October 13 on which women are encouraged to go braless as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

No Bra Day was initially observed on July 9, 2011, but within three years it had moved to the 13th day of the National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October.

On Wednesday, the No Bra Day happened and it seems to have taken social media by storm as different women across the world set their boobs free.

The trend was well grasped in Uganda too and a couple of celebrities took part of the challenge. Some others even extended it to as late as Friday.

TNS singer Sheebah Karungi and Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi shared photos of themselves braless and “hot” is an understatement to describe them.

Take a gaze below: