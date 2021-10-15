News coming through reveals that the shamba boy Baker Kaweesi a.k.a Cyrus who Weasel severely battered in August is recovering gradually.

The singer’s long-term friend and shamba boy revealed the news while appearing in an interview on NBS TV aftee being discharged from hospital.

Cyrus narrated that he is glad to be improving healthwise and that the pain from the injured body parts has reduced and he is now nursing the fractured leg.

When asked whether the Mayanja family sends him money for medication, Cyrus explained that they show concern but their support takes too long to come in as promised.

When asked if he thinks of dragging Weasel to court, he stated that he first wants to get back in shape then follow up with the case since it’s in the hands of the authorities.