It seems Swnagz Avenue singer Winfred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi is not having the best of moments in the music industry apparently.

Going by posts on her social media platforms, the “Musawo” singer might be experiencing a lot of challenges that she had never encountered ever since she rose to fame.

This is due to the fact that the mother of one took to her Twitter account and wrote saying she wish she had another option, she would quit music and do something else.

Winnie Nwagi added that she is tired of whatever is going on in her life concerning the music industry and asked God to intervene in her life before she takes on any decision.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi flaunts ‘perfect’ body in new photos

If I had another option, I swear I would quit music. God help me. am tayaaaad. Winnie Nwagi

If i had another option i swear i’ld quit music … God help me am tayaaaad…. — Winnie Nwagi (@FirebbyUg) October 15, 2021

To further reveal that Winnie Nwagi is unhappy, she went to her Instagram account and blocked all her fans from commenting on her posts.