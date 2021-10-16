Musician Muhairwe Reegan alias Ray G has officially married his long-time lover Annabell Twinomugisha in the holy matrimonial way.

The lovely couple which is blessed with one child said their marriage vows earlier today and shared slightly surprising news by posting photos on his social media accounts.

The elated Ray G captioned the photo “Here we’re” with a heart emoji which indicated that the two are officially legalized to be husband and wife.

The couple is now set to treat their guests to a colorful reception where they will dine and catch up to celebrate their big day.

Congratulations to the lovely newlyweds!