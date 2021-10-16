Singer Aroma is bitter with established artists who are working around the clock to suffocate her music from being played at different media outlets.

The “Yoola” singer openly talked about artists who pay presenters not to get her music on rotation to stop since they are all striving to achieve the same goals in the music business.

Based on her explanation, she noted that this has been happening for quite a long time and now she feels fade up of it before she threatened to expose them in the future.

Read Also: Our Pick: The top 10 Ugandan songs of August

Aroma made the revelation while appearing on Radio Sapientia where she was hosted by Selector William as she shared the positives and negatives she has so far encountered in the music industry.

She went on to condemn the act saying that the music industry is a platform where each and everyone’s talent has to support them but not paying presenters to play the role noting that at the end of the good work should be the backbone of every artist.

Towards the end of the show, Aroma was comforted by fellow uprising singer Flona to stay strong and positive saying that will come to pass with smart and hard work.