Route Entertainment singer Kiberu Joshua alias Yese Oman Rafiki is on a mission to take the Ugandan music industry by storm with the release of the visuals to his latest track dubbed “Stay Longer”.

The songwriter’s latest jam is number 9 off his maiden 14-track album dubbed “National ID” that he released on June 30th, 2021.

“Stay Longer” is a love song where Yese Oman heaps praise upon his lover saying she is the best gift to have ever happened in his life.

He goes on to express his affection for his lover stressing that her love is something that he does not want to go a day without experiencing. He adds that her love is so sweet like sugar and sticks like glue whenever they are together.

While watching the video, it’s hard for one to move their eyes onto something else simply because the video vixens sexy moves to the lyrics are eye-catching and no one would want to miss a moment.

The lovely and delicious song was written by Yese Oman and the video was shot and directed by Grate Make Films. Take a gaze at the visuals below.