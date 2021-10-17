Diaspora based Ugandan singer and producer Angela Nabuufu Kintu, popularly known as Ang3lina, says that 2022 will be her last year in music.

On Sunday, Ang3lina woke up in a chatty chatty mood before dropping a revelation many of her fans will not want to believe.

Through her Twitter account, the self-styled “That Girl From Uganda” revealed that after over 8 years of singing, next year will be her last in the music industry.

The Ronaldo singer hinted that she is “venturing into other things” and her next project which is likely to drop later this year will be her last.

Read Also: My next album will be my best – Ang3lina optimistic

Next year will be my last year in music. Your girl venturing into other things. That’s why I deffo wanna make sure this project I release is the best thing I ever put out. Good music that will play for a lifetime. Ang3lina

It didn’t take long before the tweet went missing, forcing her followers into thinking she had withdrawn the thought.

The 27-year-old singer started music as a career around 2013 and has managed to drop some top songs for her ever-growing fan base.

On her latest song dubbed Mercy, Ang3lina features Jamaica’s Honoreble and the visuals are to drop soon.

Take a listen to the song below: