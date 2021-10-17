Precious Remmie asked Zahara Totto and all her haters to focus more on their lives because as they do the talk, she is doing the walk.

Following Precious Remmie’s proposal, a few secrets about her new man were spilled across social media by different women.

They claimed Raymond Bindeeba is a cheat who has used various women and is only after Remmie’s fame after which he will dump her.

Whilst on the NBS TV UnCut show, Zahara Totto dug deeper into the issue as she termed Raymond as a “mufere” (conman) and not as rich as it is alleged.

She revealed how Precious Remmie’s lover is a Uber driver abroad and that their relationship will end in tears just like several other women including Don Zella had stated it.

Read Also: TAKEN! Precious Remmie treated to surprise ENGAGEMENT party (Photos)

Upon hearing Zahara Totto’s remarks, Remmie hit back during her Live Wire show on Spark TV.

She asked Zahara and all the other haters to mind their business and that as they do the talking, she is doing the walking.

Nkooye nange abenugu, mukwano oli kuki? Are you doing the walk or the talk? We are doing the walk while others are doing the talk, you rather do the walk than doing the talk. Precious Remmie

Zahara Totto has had a couple of failed relationships, the most recent one being the one with Nigerian boyfie Don Solomon Ugwu.