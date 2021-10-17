Amid the negativity that has already been cast on their relationship, Precious Remmie and Raymond Bindeeba held a beautiful Kukyala ceremony on Saturday 16th October, 2021.

The Spark TV Live Wire presenter Precious Remmie Nakitto took another step closer to her marriage with as she officially introduced her lover to her family.

The traditional Kukyala ceremony happened on Saturday after days of back and forth criticism that has been cast upon the couple following their engagement on 11th October, 2021.

A few days ago, Don Zella accused Raymond Bindeeba of being a womaniser and only after Remmie’s fame.

A couple of other women on social media then followed suit, spilling some dirty secrets about the little known diaspora based businessman.

Read Also: Don’t marry Raymond, he just wants fame – Don Zella warns Precious Remmie

All that, however, did not deter Precious Remmie and she did not heed to their advice, taking a brave step in her relationship.

The event was attended by family and close friends of the couple, including artistes who performed to make the Kukyala memorable.

Congratulations to the couple!