In April, Raymond Mujuni proposed to Rita Kanya, in May he visited her parents officially, and yesterday they held their traditional marriage ceremony in Kisoro district.

NTV Uganda journalists Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya have been making steady strides in their reserved relationship.

Since the humble proposal in May, the couple have been slowly but steadily going through all the processes towards their holy matrimony.

Together with family members and close friends, the lovely couple headed to Kisoro on Saturday where they held a Kuhingira/Gusaba Nogukwa ceremony, an equivalent of a Kwanjula ceremony in the Buganda Kingdom.

Raymond Mujuni paid for Rita’s dowry and edged ever so nearer to their official holy matrimony which will reportedly happen soon as well.

Below are some of the photos from the ceremony:

Congratulations to the couple!