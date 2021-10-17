As various artistes continue to open different side businesses, Henry Tigan invested his money in a metal works and fabrication workshop.

The Covid-19 effects have severely hit the arts industry in Uganda forcing many creatives to look for options to earn money for survival.

Mun G and Navio turned to poultry, Gift ov Kaddo and DJ Nimrod are now into baking, and several others have channeled their focus elsewhere.

Former Firebase singer Henry Tony Kirumaganyi, popularly known as Henry Tigan, decided to open up a metal works and fabrication workshop.

Tigan who had started making a musical comeback when Covid-19 struck opened his own Lukili metal workshop in Makindye.

It is reported that he is considering letting go of music for good to focus on business to fend for himself and his family.

Henry Tigan was a music powerhouse back in the day with his songs including Aneganye, Wadawa, Abogezi, Lwaki Oninza, among others.

Way to go?