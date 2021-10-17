Yolo is one of the top songs this year and Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi releases exciting visuals to match the trending audio.

YOLO is a short form of the popular phrase “You Only Live Once”. It is a common saying which urges people to live life to the fullest.

In her song, Sheebah sings about how she wants to experience love and enjoyment like it is her last day on earth, and calls upon her lover to make it happen.

The audio produced by Ronie is a good vibes song which will entice you to your feet to shake what your mama gave ya.

It is a comfortable beat for Sheebah Karungi who has over the years showcased her expertise in dancehall music, turning into a reputable brand.

The video was directed by Aaronaire and as often done, Sheebah shows off her dance prowess and the costumes give you quite enough to watch.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: