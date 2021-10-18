Hellen Lukoma’s fresh trim is turning heads as she gears up for a return to the music scene with new music.

A stable family, a few positive body changes here and there, and a fresh haircut – Hellen Lukoma is turning heads with her fresh trim.

One of the most important things about looking youthful is to have a modern haircut Evelyn Lauder

Actor, Singer, Model, Dancer, Fashion Designer, Influencer… the list of Hellen Lukoma’s descriptions goes on and on.

HL might be away from our daily feeds but we hold her so dearly in our hearts for the sweet music and vibes she has blessed us with in past years.

She has been focusing on her Acting career and it seems she is now ready to give music another shot if we are to go by her latest revelation.

Through her social media, Lukoma shiwed off her new haircut that has made her feel 18 again. She also revealed that she will be releasing new music very soon.

Hellen Lukoma’s new haircut might entice many older women to give it a try but be sure you won’t regret it. It’s not for every head shape.

But again, there is only one way to know so, why not?