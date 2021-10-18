Ang3lina has given her fans a glimmer of hope as she reveals that she is still doing music for many more years to come.

Last year, UK-based Ugandan singer Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina revealed how she is working on a new album and that it would be her best body of work.

On Sunday, however, the 25-year-old singer and producer left a tweet which indicated that she will call it a wrap in the industry in 2022.

Her revelation left several of her fans in shock before she deleted the tweet, giving them hope that maybe she didn’t mean what she said in the first place.

Read Also: Ang3lina features Jamaica’s Honorebel, HerbertSkillz on ‘Mercy’

Indeed, she was joking! According to a follow up tweet shared yesterday, the Mercy singer noted that she was just “playing” and she is “going nowhere.”

Ugandan bloggers are so fast. I’m not going nowhere for now. I just be playing with y’all for real. Ang3lina

Ugandan bloggers are so fast I’m not going nowhere for now. I just be playing with y’all for real — That Girl From (@Ang3linababy) October 17, 2021

Talking to MBU, Ang3lina revealed that she has new music and a couple of music videos set to be released in coming months.

The Ang3l Studios CEO is also gearing up for a compiled album on which she is working with some of the best producers.

Worry not then, she is here to stay!