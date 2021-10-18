NBS Television, in conjuction with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), is to train its employees further on the Minimum Broadcast Standards and what is legally expected of a journalist, show host, or producer.

On Friday 1st October, 2021, three Sanyuka TV journalists were remanded to Kitalya Prisons on charges of offensive communication.

Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Williams Marko, and Brain Wako were sued by singer OS Suna who alleged that they made defamatory statements against him during the Morning Express gossip show segment on August 27th, 2021.

Together with renown music critic Isma Olaxess, the three journalists were slapped with charges and remanded to Kitalya Prisons only to be released on non-cash bail on 6th October, 2021.

According to our sources, the Naguru based media station is now considering equipping its staff with more knowledge regarding their code of conduct and broadcast standards.

Producers and entertainment show hosts are the major target of the mandatory training which will reportedly be conducted by the Next Media legal team and officials from UCC starting Tuesday 19th October, 2021.

It is also reported that Next Media took this path after their popular gossip shows were threatened to be banned by the communications regulatory body.