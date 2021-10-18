The Ekyooto Ha Mpango Cultural and tourism festival that was scheduled to run from the 11th to the 14th of November will now run from the 25th to the 28th of November 2021.

The Ekyooto Ha Mpango festival was launched by His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru on the eve of his 26th coronation anniversary at the Tooro Kingdom’s palace.

It had been scheduled to start on the 11th November but new adjustments pushed it to 25th November to allow more time for the general public and exhibitors to register for the various festival activities.

The festival, which will be an annual event, will include segments like:

The Royal Tours as King Oyo takes guests from other Kingdoms around key tourism destinations in his Kingdom.

as King Oyo takes guests from other Kingdoms around key tourism destinations in his Kingdom. The Royal Dinner Gala , complete with a documentary premier of “Rwenzori- Mountains of the moon”, musical entertainment, and a fashion and Art show case.

, complete with a documentary premier of “Rwenzori- Mountains of the moon”, musical entertainment, and a fashion and Art show case. Ekyooto Cultural business expo that will provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase and sell their products.

that will provide a platform for innovative businesses to showcase and sell their products. Business Clinics targeting Agro-business and tourism start-ups in mentorship and practical business design sessions.

targeting Agro-business and tourism start-ups in mentorship and practical business design sessions. Ekyooto discussions

Fun filled adventure sports activities like the Boat Regatta, Adventure cycling, fun-run among others.

like the Boat Regatta, Adventure cycling, fun-run among others. A cultural music festival that will feature local talent from Tooro region and guest performances from the rest of Uganda.

that will feature local talent from Tooro region and guest performances from the rest of Uganda. An inter-denominational thanksgiving service and closing day brunch.

The likes of Aziz Azion, Draei Bitsc, Beenie Gunter, Pearl of Africa Stars, Ayesiga Muzamil, Kigambo Araali, Carol Kay, Holy Trimmy, Tony Blackman, Tai Tan, Home of Talent, Sagio Mhza. Harubengo School of culture, DJ Kas Baby, Dj Regniq, among others will performing at the music festival.

Furthermore, there will also be discounted tourism packages for groups, individuals, families and companies to experience the beauty and thrill across the region.

Tooro artists will also benefit from a free mobile studio with renown producers throughout the festival days.