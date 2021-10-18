Talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kenneth Mugabi has with respectfully requested his fans and followers to stop calling him a “legend.”

The “Kibunomu” singer made the polite request saying he still has a lot of work to do to attain the title and that all music lovers should be eager to listen to new music dropping soon.

Mugabi believes that whoever is calling him a legend already is over hyping him yet they have not yet seen how much he can contribute to Uganda’s music industry since he got much potential to impact change on the industry.

Kenneth Mugabi made the plea through his Twitter account something which sparked off mixed reaction from his followers with some agreeing and others sharing different opinions.

Please stop calling me Legend, I’ll qualify for that in a few years! Kenneth Mugabi

He is the Legend. Mr. Sam "Mugabi" Bagenda!

It was an honor!

Kenneth Mugabi is one of the few talented artists who have mastered performing on live band and he has proved this overtime at different concerts where he has performed.