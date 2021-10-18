Over the weekend, Zari Hassan returned to Kampala and introduced her new lover to her parents in a highly secretive Kukyala ceremony.

On Friday, South Africa based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan quietly returned to Uganda.

Through a social media post, the mother of five revealed how she was in Kampala by sharing photos of herself at her Kampala home.

She then visited Kampala slums on Saturday where she extended charity in form of sanitary pads to the underprivileged girls and women in Katanga.

Read Also: Zari turns 41 but ‘the kiss’ steals the show

Om Sunday, the 41-year-old then reportedly visited her parents home in Jinja with her unidentified new lover in a highly secretive Kukyala ceremony.

Photos that are making rounds on social media show Zari Hassan surrounded by other family members as she introduced her new lover to her family.

This is a developing story and we shall update you with more information as it unfolds.