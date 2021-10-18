South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has poured cold water on reports that she held a highly secretive introduction ceremony over the weekend.

Through a live video making rounds, Zari Hassan has come out to clear the air saying the photos circulating on social media are for an upcoming music video she featured.

She disclosed that they took the photos with a prominent man of God but did not disclose the name of the artist and the title to the song.

Hey fam, there is a couple of photos circulating right now on social media. Please ignore those rumors. Those are photos from an upcoming gospel music video with a prominent man of God. Please just ignore everything you’re reading on the internet Zari Hassan

The 41-year-old mother of five spoke out about the photos following stories that disclosed how she had introduced a new man to her family.

For now, we keep our fingers crossed as we wait for the video to drop anytime soon: